Conservatives Should Be Happy About Student-Loan Reform

[Guest post by Barron Youngsmith.]

There's a certain pathos to Stephen Spruiell's predicament. If you haven't been following, the National Review writer has been in agony over having to defend the Republican side of the student-loan debate against Jonathan Chait. He's repeatedly insisted that he wishes he was defending his own philosophically pure position, which is that the government shouldn't be involved in student lending at all, but instead admits that nobody has put his preferred policy option on the table, so he's stuck arguing for a GOP-backed program, originally created by 1960s Democrats, that he half-jestingly calls "corporate socialism," and even "liberal fascism," against Obama's plan to make the system cheaper and more efficient. In order to explain why he'd doing this, Spriuell performs a couple different types of mental gymnastics. Since Jon Chait is currently pinned down writing TRB and picking apart the seemingly meaner Kevin D. Williamson right now, and I've covered student loans for us, I'll pinch-hit a response.

First off, in his recent post on the subject, Spruiell complains that Chait has mischaracterized his position. If he has, that's because the position is terribly convoluted. On the philosophical level, Spruiell justifies supporting this policy he doesn't support by posing as a tragic ambiguist: "When it comes to student loans, liberals may ask why conservatives would support subsidies and guarantees for banks. The answer is: We don’t. … [T]he Democrats’ education bill would massively increase the subsidies while hiding their true cost. If that is the alternative, we prefer the status quo."* In a fallen world, where government has already extended its tentacles into the realm of providing financial support for kids who want a higher education, the least-bad option is to simply defend the existing arrangement. Ok, that's certainly one way to think about it, although it makes Spruiell not so much truly conservative as merely reactionary. But then, in the course of defending this status quo, he has to justify the old program on its objective merits. Since there basically aren't any, he proceeds to slice the salami very thin indeed.

Here's how. On the policy level, Spriuell writes as if he objects to Chait's perspective on student loans, but when you look more closely, he out-and-out admits that they're on the same page about the uselessness of the bank subsidies, saying, "I never defended the status quo on its own terms." In fact, the only substantive complaint that Spriuell decides to hang is hat on is cost: Obama's student-loan plan expanded Pell grants at the same time that it cut bank subsidies, and Spruiell argued that the savings wouldn't be big enough to cover the new spending. "My reason for preferring the status quo had mostly to do with phony accounting," he writes. The problem is that (a) His complaints about phony accounting don't make sense even on his own terms, since according to his own preferred estimates, rather than the 'tainted' original CBO score, he found that student-loan reform would STILL save $28 billion dollars more than the status quo; and (b) If he's sincerely representing his position, then this isn't a clash of philosophies—it's simply an argument about budget numbers. Presumably, if this is Spruiell's only complaint, he'd support a student-loan bill that promised to boost Pell grants only in proportion to whatever savings come from the bill, or didn't boost them at all. Since Chait's something of a deficit hawk, and his main complaint about the old student-loan system revolved around the stupidity of government waste, he would back such a bill as well (I just asked him). So what's the big disagreement about?