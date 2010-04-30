Suburban Swingers

It’s no surprise that Republicans are looking to win back suburbs that they lost back in 2008, but they will have to rely on more than just votes from skeptics and the independents. They’ll have to cater the full spectrum of a new social territory. Nearly half of the country’s population lives in big metropolitan suburbs, and it’s an increasingly diverse--and dispersed--crowd: racially, economically, and politically.

According to the Wall Street Journal this week, places like Virginia’s 11th District might well be the “ultimate test for the Republican suburban push.” District 11 crosses through some of the most educated and affluent territory in the Washington, DC, region--but also the most dynamic. After 14 years under Republican Tom Davis, the District went blue in 2008. It is now represented by Democrat Gerry Connolly, who faces a reelection challenge this November.

Republicans are “banking on a voter backlash,” according to the Journal, but they may need a little more than that to color the District red. The counties that Mr. Davis presided over are much different from when he took office in the mid 90’s.