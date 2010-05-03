John Mearsheimer gave a speech last week at the Palestine Center outlining his latest thinking on the Middle East. Mearsheimer explained that a two-state solution has become impossible, and laid the blame for this state of affairs upon Israel. "Zionism's core beliefs are deeply hostile to the very notion of a Palestinian state, and this makes it difficult for many Israelis to embrace the two-state solution," he charged, taking Palestinian acceptance of a two-state solution as a given.

In fact, a 2009 poll of Israelis and Palestinians jointly commissioned by One Voice Israel and One Voice Palestine explodes Mearsheimer's data-free assertions. In the survey, when asked about a Palestinian state from the Jordan river to the sea -- that is, occupying all of Israel -- 71% of Palestinians called such an option "essential," and another 11% called it "desirable." By contrast, when Israelis were asked about a Greater Israel occupying the same territory, just 17% called it essential, and another 10% desirable. This proves the opposite of Mearsheimer's claim: most Israelis do not reject the notion of a Palestinian state.

None of this is to imply that the Palestinian desire to completely uproot Israel is the only impediment to a two-state solution. The point is merely that Mearsheimer's world view is both wildly slanted and rooted in empirically false beliefs.

Toward the end of his lecture, Mearsheimer explained that the American Jewish community is divided between good Jews and bad Jews, with the latter holding the upper hand: