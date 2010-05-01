There is, of course, a great drama in the extraction of the dead body, which was begun when Sergio was still alive. He and a comrade were trapped in a subterranean hole, their bottom halves covered with concrete, their upper halves also encumbered by the ruins of the blast. But they could talk, and the people they were talking with were two American soldiers, rescue workers, whose names I forget, which is a shame because, in a way, these men are the heroes of the drama. Their tale was not only driven by character. It was also driven by narrative.

And the narrative was driven almost like a nail in the heart. One of the rescuers was a pious Christian who promised Sergio’s companion in their dungeon that he would bring him out alive. Please pray, the soldier beseeched him. But he could not. In the end, without pain killer or opiate, the trapped man had his legs sawed off, his upper half pulled up literally from the dead. The other soldier did not pray to his God or anyone else’s. He was a can-do person. He tried to keep Sergio alive by speaking with him, trying to keep Sergio also speaking to him. It did not work. When he rose, he did not rise from the dead. He was one among 21 killed.

The rescue and the non-rescue were re-enacted—these were the only scenes re-enacted in the film—by the two idiosyncratic American servicemen. Heroes, big heroes. As Cass Sunstein, Samantha’s husband—who, I learned during dinner, is the first son of the first son of the first son of the first son ... of the first son of the Gaon of Vilna, which means that Samantha’s son is also in this learned line—observed that this is really “an American story.”

But, to be sure, it is also essentially a story from Iraq. The U.S. wanted the U.N. presence as a legitimating hereness. The motives of the U.N. were actually the motives of Kofi Annan, the secretary general, and he wanted the organization’s presence to be a distancing mechanism, an outside force. That seems to have been de Mello’s attitude as well. An ironic footnote, a tragic footnote: The American military had placed an enormous armored vehicle in the road leading to U.N. headquarters and put it there to block a terrorist truck from heading for the compound. Any terrorist truck. Sergio had the vehicle peremptorily removed. This was a moment of vainglory. This was also the reason why a truck full of munitions was able to reach and explode right below his office, the murderers’ chosen target.

I do not know whether Samantha has shed her hostility to the American invasion. (Lots of folk at TNR haven’t, and my son, for that matter, hasn’t either.) She has a petulant moment in the film when commenting on the utter lack of rescue equipment available at the devastated site. Something like: “This is the U.S. army, for God’s sake.” Maybe it depends on what you think of the United Nations.