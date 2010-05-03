It's possible that one day I'll change my mind about not wanting to go to the White House Correspondents Dinner after-parties, and the people who hold these parties will change their mind about not wanting to invite me. So I reserve the right to future hypocrisy. In the meantime, the scene strikes me as deeply pathetic:

Just then, GQ correspondent Ana Marie Cox bounded up. "We just had a shot of tequila," a breathless Cox told him. "Would you like to come meet my date?" Fallon politely demurred. Cox explained that she was really drunk and then repeated her request. He again said no, but softened the blow by reassuring her that she didn't seem that drunk. Then she wandered off.

An actual White House correspondent, Nicholas Johnston of Bloomberg, approached [Scarlet] Johansson as the starlet chatted poolside with a few friends around 1:15 a.m. Could he please get a photo with her?

"I'm sorry," she sighed. "It's too late."