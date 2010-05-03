Janet Napolitano had another malapropism for a failed catastrophe. This one was about how the Times Square car bomb was a “potential terrorist attack.” Actually, it was a car bomb attempt that failed. The secretary of homeland security, who may have been tired from assuring folk down south that the gargantuan BP oil explosion was being put under control when it really wasn’t, calmed New Yorkers with the solace that there wasn’t “evidence right now that this is anything other than a one-off.” Let’s hope. Of course, a series of “one-offs” would be a series of disasters.



For whatever it’s worth, the ever-so-reliable MEMRI reports…

'Taliban Commander' Claims Responsibility for Failed Times Square Attack



A jihadist internet forum reports that Qari Hussain Mehsud, a key leader of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP, or the Movement of Pakistani Taliban) and a close lieutenant of TTP leader Hakimullah Mehsud, has claimed responsibility for the New York’s Times Square failed car bomb plot.

What may be even more important is that Raymond Kelly, Mayor Bloomberg’s police commissioner, asserted that “the bomb would have caused casualties, a significant fireball.” He added, perhaps as a take-down of Napolitano, that “I don’t think we can label it at this time crude or not.”