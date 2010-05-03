It's quite possible that the oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico will put an end to further offshore drilling in the United States—at least for awhile. Florida Senator Bill Nelson is already calling for a stop to all new exploration and drilling in the Gulf; he's called any new energy bill that has support for new offshore drilling "dead on arrival." The Obama administration, meanwhile, is sounding a lot more circumspect about its earlier plans to expand drilling off the coasts. (The Interior Department is planning to conduct a 30-day review of the incident, for starters.)

Still, as Lisa Margonelli argues in the New York Times today, keeping the moratorium in place is all well and good, but unless we're making a concerted effort to reduce our actual oil consumption, then all we're doing is pushing oil drilling overseas, to countries where ecological disasters are far, far more common:

All oil comes from someone’s backyard, and when we don’t reduce the amount of oil we consume, and refuse to drill at home, we end up getting people to drill for us in Kazakhstan, Angola and Nigeria—places without America’s strong environmental safeguards or the resources to enforce them. Kazakhstan, for one, had no comprehensive environmental laws until 2007, and Nigeria has suffered spills equivalent to that of the Exxon Valdez every year since 1969. (As of last year, Nigeria had 2,000 active spills.) Since the Santa Barbara spill of 1969, and the more than 40 Earth Days that have followed, Americans have increased by two-thirds the amount of petroleum we consume in our cars, while nearly quadrupling the quantity we import. Effectively, we’ve been importing oil and exporting spills to villages and waterways all over the world.

(Flickr photo credit: joeysplanting)