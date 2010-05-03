Michael Bloomberg said of the aborted terrorist strike in New York City, "We are very lucky." Lucky, sure. But very lucky? The last two attempted mass-casualty terror attacks failed largely because the terrorists were incompetent. The New York City terrorist, among other things, seems to have used non-explosive fertilizer for his bomb.

Obviously terrorism remains a danger, and we can be fairly sure that various levels of counter-terrorism have spared us from numerous attacks. That said, I think Americans have a general tendency to overstate the capabilities of terrorists. Movies and television have accustomed us to the notion of diabolically brilliant villains:

In reality, it's very rare to find people who are both sociopathic mass murders and capable of carrying out a complex, technically challenging plot. Most terrorists are basically dolts. They can do a lot of harm when they enjoy physical proximity to their targets and chaotic or loose security environments.