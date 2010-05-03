We’ve already tried chickens-for-checkups. It doesn’t work.

A lot of people laughed when Sue Lowden, the Nevada Republican running for the U.S. Senate, suggested last month that people start paying for their medical care with chickens. I didn’t. I thought about my late grandfather Kurt, a family doctor who practiced in Brooklyn starting in the 1940s. His office was in the basement of his house and his clientele (like him) was very Jewish. He never mentioned getting paid with a chicken. But it seems entirely possible that somebody, at some point, offered up some poultry--and that, for the next few nights, it was matzoh ball soup for dinner at the Cohn household.

I would be more certain that Grandpa Kurt had been paid with chickens if he had started practicing 10 or 20 years earlier. Before the 1930s, when modern health insurance first appeared in the United States, most people paid for medical services with whatever resources they had on hand--which usually meant cash but, yes, sometimes meant goods for barter. Either way, they frequently ended up bargaining with their doctors over prices, just like Lowden suggests they did. Laugh if you want, but her sense of history isn't that far off.

Lowden’s longing for that era, however, really is baffling. She may think that paying your doctor bills out of your own pocket is a great way to finance medical care. But the people who actually lived in the 1920s and 1930s were desperate for an alternative.

Medicine had undergone a revolution by then. Development of the sanitary technique, better understanding of anesthesia and other advances meant doctors and hospitals had unprecedented ability to treat and cure disease. But that care cost money, and soon it was more than most people could afford. When you got sick, you went bankrupt paying your bills or simply went without treatment.