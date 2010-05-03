And it is running the inquiry, according to a Washington Post dispatch, “because of indications it was connected to international terrorism,” according to a senior law enforcement source.

The secretary of homeland security seemed out of the picture, perhaps because her Pollyannaish inclinations were needed for the other disaster on the Gulf Coast.

In any case, “Obama administration officials said the incident increasingly appears to have been coordinated by more than one person in a plot with international links.”

Here’s another comment from Robert Gibbs, the White House spokesman: “I would say that was intended to terrorize, and I would say that whomever did that would be characterized as a terrorist.” OK, so the president’s press emissary doesn’t speak English well. (Doesn’t anyone at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue notice?) Still, his message was important.