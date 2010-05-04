Conservatives continue to insist that stepped-up financial regulation is actually a huge favor to Wall Street. Here's the normally-sensible Christopher Caldwell in the Weekly Standard:

[E]very time the president accuses Republicans of trying to “block progress” or of defying “common sense,” as he did that night, he is executing a dangerous tightrope walk. His party’s electoral fortunes depend on his making forceful calls for reform of our banking laws. His party’s fundraising fortunes depend on his ensuring that no serious reform—of the kind that endangers the big banks’ size and power—ever happens.

Inevitably the argument relies on the fact that members of the financial industry give large sums of political donations to Democrats. (The argument assumes they do so because of the Democrats tax and regulatory positions, when the more plausible explanation is that they do so despite them.)

Caldwell, to his credit, does cite the analysis of Simon Johnson, a left-wing critic who favors breaking up the financial industry altogether. Caldwell's article therefore takes the amusing form of a left-wing populist attack on the Democrats for failing to impose a total government takeover of the financial industry:

Democratic Senate Finance chairman Chris Dodd, in Johnson’s view, is not negotiating with Republicans in order to peel off one or two senators and get the toughest bill possible; he is aiming for the weakest possible bill that will be palatable to the public, and is negotiating in order to pin the blame for its weakness on Republicans.

A couple problems with this argument present themselves. First, it's simply at odds with observed reality. You can create a plausible intellectual model, as Johnson does, in which financial reform is being undertaken in collaboration with Wall Street. But anybody who's following this closely can see that this is not the case. The Washington Post has one such article today, headlined, "Lobbyists fret over legislation to reshape financial system":