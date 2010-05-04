That’s the question at the heart of Issue 1, on the ballot today in Ohio. If Issue 1 succeeds, Ohio’s fantastically successful Third Frontier program will receive an infusion of about $700 million over the next four years. If not, the Third Frontier will run out of funding in two years, and Ohio will lose a powerful tool for spurring innovation and reaping the benefits.

Although most Ohioans haven’t heard of it, Third Frontier is a significant job engine for the state. An independent analysis found that the state’s $681 million expenditure so far has yielded $6.6 billion in economic activity, including 41,300 jobs, since 2002. Third Frontier’s various programs provide invaluable help in translating the ideas generated in Ohio’s universities into valuable products and processes for sale by focusing on companies in their earliest, most vulnerable stages.

If markets functioned perfectly (can anyone even type that with a straight face anymore?) Third Frontier wouldn’t be necessary. Venture capitalists would find and fund good ideas wherever they found them, supplying cash at all the critical stages of a company’s development.

But that doesn’t happen. VCs are lazy, in the way that all of us are lazy. They (we) rely on short cuts and familiarity and other efficiencies to maximize returns while minimizing their expenditures of time and effort. An analysis of venture capital investing in the Great Lakes region explains that venture capitalists are searching for needles in haystacks. To make their searches as efficient as possible, they look in haystacks where they’ve found needles in the past, and haystacks close to home. That’s usually Silicon Valley or greater Boston, or places with a reputation for having rich, promising array of start-ups.