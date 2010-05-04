Conservatives reacted to the free love spirit of the 1960s with a mixture of revulsion and titillation. The emotions were often co-mingled -- the revulsion provided the proper pretext to indulge in titillation, and the shame of the titillation reinforced the revulsion. National Review posted a copy of a 1968 cover, which captures the spirit well:

The photo depicts a pretty young woman dancing in an odd, suggestive way with a guy. The headline invites the reader for a lurid description of the festivities, a titillating account that can be safely enjoyed under the rubric of social disapprobation. Tsk, tsk, those naughty hippies -- tell me more about what they do behind closed doors.