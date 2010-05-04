Rick Hertzberg notes that if the Liberal Democrats get to hold the balance of power in the U.K. elections, they'll probably demand a referendum for proportional representation:

There are many possibilities. But if you want to know what the Lib Dems really want—their beau ideal, their Holy Grail, their single-payer system—it was explained twenty-seven years ago, by the great John Cleese, in a ten-minute “party political broadcast” he made for the SDP/Liberal Alliance in the 1983 general election.



The video is a fantastic find. If it has whet your appetite for another political polemic from John Cleese, here he is in "Life Of Brian" arguing against Roman occupation, another classic liberal cause: