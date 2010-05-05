Reason editor Nick Gillespie asks, "Do you remember when you were a kid, and your parents gave you $20 to buy them a Christmas present? You would buy them something worth $3 and you would pocket the rest."

Yeah! And you remember when you were a teenager, and you killed your neighbor's dog, and turned the dog's carcass into sausage, and then gave the sausages to your neighbor as a present and told them it was venison?

Wait, you didn't do that? Actually, I didn't either. Nor did I celebrate traditional holidays by stealing from my parents. What kind of person would do that? Moreover, what kind of person would assume that everybody else does this? Do all libertarians think this way?

In my review-essay about Ayn Rand last year, I wrote: