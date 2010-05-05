One Republican procedural complaint about health care reform is that the exhaustive process of endless hearings, debates and negotiations consumed all the time that Congress should have devoted to more important issues. Another Republican procedural complaint about health care reform is that Democrats "rammed through" a bill. When you combine the two complaints, you get things like this:

“The Democrats spent 15 months trying to ram through a massive health care bill and, in doing so, neglected key priorities like job creation and border security,” National Republican Senatorial Committee spokesman Brian Walsh said.

I think "ramming through" is a process that, by definition, takes a lot less than 15 months.