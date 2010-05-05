Here’s something interesting: The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Office of Innovation and Entrepreneurship and its Economic Development Administration announced something genuinely fresh earlier this week--a competitive challenge grant aimed at calling out the nation’s best ideas for technology commercialization and entrepreneurship.

How cool is that? Now the nation has a kind of X-Prize for snappy ideas in new venture formation and one more instance of creative thinking on innovation from a federal government not historically known for it.

Here’s the deal: Entitled the i6 Challenge, the new challenge is a $12 million cross-agency innovation competition that will award significant prize money to each of the six teams from across the country with the most-cutting edge ideas to accelerate technology commercialization and new venture formation in their regions. The Economic Development Administration (EDA), the lead agency, will award up to $1 million to each of the winning teams. The other two partners, the National Science Foundation (NSF) and the National Institutes for Health (NIH), have both pledged to award up to a total of $6 million in supplemental funding to their Small Business Innovation Research grantees that partner with i6 Challenge winners. Working together, the three agencies will pool their resources to encourage and reward creative consortia of entrepreneurs, investors, universities, foundations, and non-profits to pursue groundbreaking ideas in technology commercialization and innovation in general.

As to the goal of the challenge, it’s all about strengthening regional innovation ecosystems with the ultimate purpose of driving national economic growth and job creation--an idea that frequently pervades this blog. To be specific, the i6 funding opportunity notice calls for proposals that model potentially transformative and ideally replicable ways to support regional entrepreneurs and innovators and eliminate barriers to commercialization. Specifically it calls on applicants to fill gaps in their region’s research-to-deployment continuum by leveraging existing regional strengths and capabilities and cultivating strong public-private partnerships.