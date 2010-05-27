Shortly after James Earl Ray shot and killed Martin Luther King, Ray’s father George confided to a reporter that he deemed James Earl the most ambitious of his nine children. “He had a hell of a lot of drive,” George explained. James Earl didn’t have many options in life. Two of his brothers were convicted felons. Another drowned in a car crash, while one sister burned herself alive and another became a prostitute. The youngest siblings were given up for adoption. When FBI agents showed up at the home of brother John, John asked the feds why they were making such a fuss: “He only killed a nigger,” he said. George spoke less cynically about the crime — but more philisophically. “Life don’t amount to a shit anyway. [James Earl] tried to go too far too fast.”

Hampton Sides, an editor-at-large with Outside magazine, details just how far and fast Ray’s ambitions would take him in an excellent new book, Hellhound on his Trail: The Stalking of Martin Luther King Jr and the International Hunt for his Assassin. This is narrative non-fiction at its best. The tale begins in April 1967, with Ray breaking out of the Missouri State Penitentiary by stashing himself in the back of a bread truck. On the outside, Ray promptly assumes a new identity — one of four he adopts over the course of the book — and moves to California, where he campaigns of behalf of George Wallace.

In February 1968, Ray migrates back east — apparently with plans to kill King. The next month, King travels to Memphis in support of the city’s striking garbage workers. His most trusted associate, Ralph Abernathy, had attempted to dissuade him making the trip. (Abernathy thought the excursion would distract from the upcoming march on Washington, the centerpiece of King’s Poor People’s Campaign.) When King finally arrives in Memphis on March 28, it is the first time that he has stepped foot in the city since honoring another fallen civil rights leader, James Meredith, who was shot there two years earlier.

Sides’s prose embodies a filmmaker’s penchant for scene and timing as the story flits between King preparing to march on Memphis again (the March 28 event turned violent and was broken up; King then announces that he’ll come back and do it right), Ray shopping for his murder weapon at sporting goods stores, and the FBI cooking up new ways to slander and malign King. Superior historical nonfiction like this is often adapted for the big screen; Hellhound on his Trail unfolds as if you’re watching the film already. (Universal Pictures owns the rights.) Each chapter has its own dramatic arc, while the action peaks during the assassination and the ensuing chase. But Sides nonetheless pauses enough to allow the story to breathe by adding short contextual snippets about, for instance, the Lorraine Motel, Memphis’s Beale Street, and the panic in Washington following the assassination. Sides’s style, in fact, is more gaffer than director; he raises the curtain, gives readers a peek at a historical moment, then drops the curtain and moves onto another scene.