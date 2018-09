If you're a strict Marxist materialist, and you think that every crisis should be examined through the lens of who benefits, then you have to wonder if the Arizona immigration contretemps has all been staged by the producers of the upcoming movie "Machete," a pro-illegal immigrant action/revenge flick:

I'm not sure what dialogue like, "We didn't cross the border. The border crossed us!," delivered by an armed Jessica Alba, actually means. But clearly it's going to strike a nerve.