Especially in the economic sphere, government in recent years failed to carry out too many of these basic functions. That explains why this moment's anti-government feeling reflects two entirely different strains of thinking.

Public attention has largely gone to the strain exemplified by the tea party movement, opposition to government bailouts and an absolute hatred of Congress. This is the old-fashioned, garden-variety conservatism that somewhere between a fifth and a third of Americans have long subscribed to. These are the citizens you see on television at the anti-Obama rallies, the members of Congress who give speeches denouncing "overregulation," and the think tankers who insist that the private sector always performs more efficiently and effectively than "government bureaucrats."

Their views were definitively summarized many years ago by former House Majority Leader Dick Armey, now a tea party friend, who declared: "The market is rational and the government is dumb." Because they have always thought and voted the same way, partisans of this view do not account for shifts in opinion, let alone swing elections.

The more important and dynamic force behind the current disillusionment with government comes instead from those who actually believe it can and should be effective. They do not think that the market is automatically rational or that the government has to be dumb. They are not fed up with government because their ideology or philosophy tells them to be, but because they don't think government has been doing a proper job of promoting prosperity, equity and fair-dealing.

So far, the Obama administration has missed the opportunity to demonstrate to such voters how it is changing the way government works. How is its approach to writing and enforcing regulations different from what was done before? How is its management of the agencies different? How are its priorities different? What specific past failures is it addressing?