In late April, when a deadly explosion sank the Deepwater Horizon oil rig 50 miles off the coast of Louisiana, few thought the incident could turn into one of the worst environmental disasters in U.S. history. But that’s exactly what is now happening. The underwater well is gushing more than 5,000 barrels of crude each day into the Gulf of Mexico, and it’s unclear how long it will take to plug the leak. As the oil slick creeps toward the coast, it could inflict billions of dollars in damage on the local fishing and tourism industries, while putting various wildlife refuges at risk. All of a sudden, Congress is perking up. If ever we needed a reminder that our oil dependence comes at a steep cost, this is it.

But, as horrific as the Gulf mess is, it’s worth noting that massive oil slicks are hardly the only downside to our addiction to fossil fuels. There are also the billions in petrodollars being sent overseas to hostile countries, the noxious air pollution, and the gruesome mountaintop mining in Appalachia. Plus, of course, all the carbon dioxide we’re emitting from burning coal, gas, and oil is putting the planet on track for a climate catastrophe that will easily dwarf the Gulf spill. Yes, the rig explosion deserves a full investigation, but the broader issue demands more than just fines for oil companies and tightened safety rules.

Earlier this year, it looked like the Senate might actually start addressing the country’s larger energy challenges. John Kerry had been working with Joe Lieberman and Republican Lindsey Graham to craft a bill that would cap greenhouse-gas emissions and invest in cleaner energy sources. The bill, to be sure, is very far from perfect. For one, it would expand offshore oil drilling—a move intended to lure Republican and Democratic swing votes, but which now looks awfully unpalatable. And the bill’s goal of reducing emissions 17 percent by 2020 is not nearly ambitious enough. Analyses from groups like McKinsey have shown that we could easily meet that target just by investing in simple energy-efficiency measures. Moreover, the legislation’s rumored mandates for renewable-energy production would barely improve on what would happen if Congress did nothing at all.

Still, even a middling bill may be better than inaction, if only because it would put a framework in place for cutting emissions and shifting away from carbon-based energy. Historically, landmark environmental bills have often started out flimsy, only to be improved over time. That was certainly true of the Clean Air Act, which was less stringent when first passed in 1963 than it would eventually become.