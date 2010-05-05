The only good result of this trauma is that nobody died.

And, of course, we now know—as if we didn’t know before!—that we can count on the local police, the FBI, and the Joint Terrorism Task Force to actually come through with the culprit and the evidence against him. (The fecklessness of the Justice Department is another matter. At first, it did not read Faisal Shahzad his Miranda rights. Then, when he began copiously to spill the beans, the Holder folk did inform him. Maybe they were afraid that they’d learn too much. But the fact is that he was already singing, and apparently nothing could stop his aria.)

Moreover, even Pakistani intelligence came through, with information and arrests. (Maybe Pakistan is more reliable on security matters than many of us thought. For this, we probably owe Richard Holbrooke.)

There was one hitch, reported by Scott Shane in this morning’s New York Times. Aside from the Bureau simply losing track of the passenger on his way to JFK International Airport—for how long, we do not know—somebody else screwed up more royally, if you’ll pardon the expression. The airline Shahzad was flying, Emirates, failed to act on an electronics message at midday on Monday notifying all carriers to check the no-fly list for an important new name, officials said. That meant lost opportunity to flag him when he made a reservation and paid for his ticket in cash several hours before his departure.