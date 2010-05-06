I didn't think anybody could make me feel sympathetic for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Nobody, that is, except Markos Moulitsas. From the Chamber's blog:

Last Friday Markos Moulitsas, the Kos in DailyKos, put up a fundraising post titled "AR-Sen: Hell to Pay: Chamber-backed group runs racist ad against Bill Halter." After displaying the ad the bulk of the post starts with "The group running this ad is funded by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce..."

Ok. Let's stop there, because the group "Americans for Job Security" is neither backed nor funded by the U.S Chamber, nor did we provide any funding for political or issue ads to them*. As I told Kos:

On Tue, May 4, 2010 at 2:37 PM, < bpeck@uschamber.com > wrote: Regarding this post: http://www.dailykos.com/story/2010/4/30/862436/-AR-Sen:-Hell-to-Pay:-Chamber-backed-group-runs-racist-ad-against-Bill-Halter We have no affiliation in any way with the Halter ad you posted on or the group running it. Thank you,

Brad Peck

U.S. Chamber of Commerce

The reply?

From: dailkos@gmail.com[mailto:dailykos@gmail.com]

Sent: Tuesday, May 04, 2010 8:07 PM

Prove it.