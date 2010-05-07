Oh, one more thing about that Mark Penn:

In noting all the wrong things about his op-ed, I left out this part:

Thursday's elections in Britain could be a harbinger of what is likely to come to America in the not-too-distant future: new movements and even parties that shake up the political system. Cleggmania shows that even the most tradition-bound electoral systems are facing the pressures of rapid change made possible by modern communications. ...

In Britain, the scandal over parliamentary expenses and frustration with the economy produced great demand for new choices. Nick Clegg is a dynamic leader who was able to increase support for his Liberal Democrats through the country's first televised debates. And he set off a firestorm.

Yeah, that didn't work out so well, either.