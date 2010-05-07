Why we’ll probably be having another British election in no time.

So what happens now? That's the question Britain asks itself this morning. It would have been easier to answer if the country had managed to make its mind up yesterday. but for the first time since 1974, a British general election has produced no winner, only multiple losers.

Gordon Brown remains prime minister for now but his credibility is destroyed and it seems most unlikely that the country would wear any coalition deal he cobbled together. Having lost almost 100 seats and come a distant second in the popular vote the Labour party is ill-placed to form a government even if it could cobble together some kind of "Rainbow Coalition" to stymie the Conservatives.

Anyway, Nick Clegg appeared to rule that out, meaning that some poor Labour flunkey is soon going to be asked to tell the prime minister, "Gordon, it's time...". According to Clegg, “It seems this morning that it is the Conservative party that has more votes and more seats though not an absolute majority and that is why I think it is time now for the Conservative party to prove that it is capable of seeking to govern in the national interest."

And yet the election was hardly a ringing endorsement of the Conservatives, even though their margin of victory was clear. The desperate defeats of 1997, 2001, and 2005 had left the Tories in an awful hole from which David Cameron was almost, but not quite, able to escape.