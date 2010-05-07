Though Arizona may face multiple boycotts over its controversial new immigration law, filmmaker Richard Robert Rodriguez appears poised to cash in on the controversy. His new film Machete, set to release in September, tells the story of a Mexican ex-federale--called, as it happens, Machete (Danny Trejo)--set up in a failed plot to assassinate an anti-immigration U.S. senator (Robert DeNiro) to boost the popularity of his deportation efforts. The blades and bullets fly as Machete seeks vengeance on his double-crossers. And it features Jessica Alba and Lindsay Lohan!

Rodriguez put together a special Cinco de Mayo trailer (warning: profanity and action flick-style violence) for the film dedicated to Arizona.