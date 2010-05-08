Two theories for why terrorists take credit for botched attacks.

Last Friday, the Pakistani Taliban established a YouTube site titled Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan News Channel. (Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, means Pakistani Taliban Movement and is the group’s official name.) Two days later, on Sunday morning, a video appeared there taking credit for Faisal Shahzad’s botched car bombing in Times Square. It featured a collage of images (slain jihadis, a Predator drone, Barack Obama, etc.) patched over an audio recording from Qari Hussain Mehsud. Qari Hussain, a militant commander originally from South Waziristan who is in charge of training teenage suicide bombers, described the Times Square bomb as a “jaw-breaking blow to Satan’s USA.” It is quite possible that Shahzad met Qari Hussain during the former’s reported trip to the Tribal Areas. Needless to say, however, Shahzad’s bomb was far from “jaw-breaking”; it was a disaster averted. Why, then, would a member of the Pakistani Taliban want to take credit for such a high-profile flop?

There are two theories to consider. One is that Qari Hussain’s video represents a calculated jab in an internal power struggle; he wants the top job in the Pakistani Taliban and is out to make a name for himself running independent missions. The second explanation is more general: Militants have been weakened by strong anti-terror campaigns and are simply clamoring for more attention these days—and will take it any way it comes.

The power struggle dates back to last August, when Baitullah Mehsud, the Pakistani Taliban’s founding chieftain, was killed in a drone strike in South Waziristan. Qari Hussain’s name was initially floated as a possible successor. But then reports emerged describing a duel between two other militants – Hakimullah Mehsud and Waliur Rahman—for Baitullah Mehsud’s crown, and it appeared that Qari Hussain hadn’t even made the final cut. When Hakimullah Mehsud, who took over, was thought killed in another drone strike in January, Qari Hussain’s name surfaced again—but he was passed up. Apparently, some internal tensions remain. Soon after Qari Hussain’s video hit the web, the TTP official spokesman denied having any knowledge of the tape. “As far as I know, none of our people have posted it,” he said. “We have no information about it.” Is Qari Hussain using the publicity from the YouTube video to jostle for leadership? Sometimes getting on top means taking credit even where none is due.

Alternately, there’s a second theory for why a terrorist would take credit for this failed bombing: The Pakistani Taliban came out strong in late 2007, taking over most of the Tribal Areas and the Swat Valley, and, according to the Pakistani government, orchestrating the assassination of Benazir Bhutto. They quickly developed into a formidable opponent to both American soldiers in Afghanistan and the very foundations of the state in Pakistan. Lately, however, the combination of Pakistani army operations against them and the incessant threat of CIA-flown drones have diminished the Pakistani Taliban. Those on the defensive often act—and say—irrational things. For example, last spring, Baitullah Mehsud bizarrely took credit for the shooting rampage by a Vietnamese man at an immigration center in Binghamton, New York. Unfortunately for Mehsud, the gunman left a final letter, in which he explained his act not as that of a sleeper agent, but of a supremely fed-up individual. “Undercover cop gave me a lot of ass during eighteen years,” the note read in broken English.