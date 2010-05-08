The other day I wrote about a news report revealing that Richard Goldstone, as an Apartheid-era South African judge, had issued such rulings as acquitting police officers who broke into a white woman's home on suspicion that she was having sex with a black man. Goldstone directed a controversial U.N. Human Rights Council report on Israel's Gaza war. I concluded, "It's morally murky territory -- the ultimate question is whether and to what degree a white South African could take a position such as a judge for a regime that had such despicable laws. I don't think the answer is clear."

Matthew Yglesias, in response, pulls out the dread passive-aggressive sarcasm combination to imply that somehow I lack credibility as a critic of Apartheid: "I see that defenders of the rights of black South Africans as Jonathan Chait and Jeffrey Goldberg are inclined to take a darker view of things." Is he saying I don't actually think Apartheid was bad? That I only care about black South Africans to the extent that they're useful for my agenda? Who knows? I'd like to reply, but I can't, because however I try to define the accusation I'm replying to, Yglesias can plausibly say he wasn't making it.

Yglesias concludes that he's "inclined to give [Goldstone] a pass," citing some shared belief by Nelson Mandela that he does not link to or even summarize. I have no idea what Mandela thinks about Apartheid judges, except that in general he has strategically taken a position of blanket amnesty for the crimes of a heinous regime in order to allow a peaceful transition to democracy. Usually Yglesias tends to be more moralistic than I am, especially about racism. I'd expect that a revelation about, say, an American who had prosecuted blacks as part of the Mississippi State Sovereignty Commission would bring to the surface a little of his moral outrage. But, like I said, it's morally murky territory.

Yglesias proceeds to call my view on international law incoherent: