Matt Hinton recounts a great story of an athletic fraud:

[Ron] Weaver started out as a junior college player at Monterey Peninsula College in 1984, and moved on to become an all-conference player at Division II Sacramento State, where he used up his eligibility in 1988. From there, Weaver tried out with the Houston Oilers, failed to catch on in Canada and matriculated home to Salinas, Calif., to work in the family liquor store. By 1990, his football ambitions should have faded into the pleasant, respectable oblivion reserved for millions of aging athletes moving into the next phase of their lives. Weaver wasn't quite ready to let go.

He wound up assuming a fake identity, enrolled in community college, and made it all the way to the University of Texas. It's a wild tale.