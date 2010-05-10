One of the creepier aspects of Twitter is the way you accumulate "followers." To be clear, I'm not really on Twitter. Last year, I read Emily Bazelon's article about how somebody was impersonating her on Twitter. I signed in, just to make sure nobody was doing this to me, only to discover that this meant I have officially joined Twitter. Ever since, I've been receiving regular messages about how many "followers" I've been accumulating. My only message on Twitter was an instruction to my "followers" to go away because I wasn't planning to tweet anything:

Unsurprisingly, I managed to bungle it and the message never went out.

Anyway, one thing I've wondered about twitter is this business of attracting "followers." It strikes me as fairly authoritarian in spirit. What sort of personality type gets excited at the prospect of attracting "followers"?