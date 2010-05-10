From the moment Lincoln introduced her bill, repeated attempts to lop off Section 106 have proved futile. Geithner promptly signaled his coolness to the idea by sending Lincoln a letter praising the rest of the bill—which included stiff regulations for trading derivatives—but pointedly omitting mention of 106. Lincoln simply ignored the implied message. Then, during the committee debate, New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand filed an amendment that would have required regulators to assess the proposal before voting to implement it. But Gillibrand decided to scrap it because she and other Democrats worried about bogging the bill down in a fight.

Once the broader bill moved toward the floor, the Federal Reserve circulated a memo outlining its opposition to Section 106, which had little discernible effect. This was followed by a likeminded letter from Sheila Bair, the widely respected chairman of the FDIC. Bair’s letter got little traction, too. Further complicating the issue, notes one Hill source, Washington Senator Maria Cantwell stood up at a recent Democratic caucus meeting and denounced opposition to the Lincoln provision as thinly-veiled sexism.

Late last week, Republican Senators Judd Gregg and Saxby Chambliss swung into action on an amendment stripping the Lincoln provision from the bill. Many on Wall Street were jubilant to have finally broken through. But, to seasoned lobbyists, the Gregg-Chambliss gambit looked ominous. Democrats would be highly unlikely to support a Republican amendment weakening the bill, they reckoned. And if someone later tried to remove the provision discreetly—say, during a House-Senate conference merging the two chambers’ bills—they’d have to explain how this happened after the Senate had plainly voted to keep it in. “Part of you is like, ‘Ooh great.’ Part of you is like, ‘that’s not a great idea,’ ” one lobbyist told me. “If [the Gregg-Chambliss amendment] is going to be defeated, it doesn’t help.”

It’s only now that Volcker has weighed in that Democrats seem willing to cross Lincoln, according to a source familiar with the thinking of Democratic senators. “If Paul Volcker says it’s okay, he’s unimpeachable in this debate,” the lobbyist elaborates. “You can’t get in too much trouble if you vote to eliminate the provision.” Which means that, should Gregg and Chambliss offer up their amendment later this week, it could conceivably spell the end of Lincoln’s Section 106. At the very least, Democrats have cover to rub it out some other way--perhaps through a maneuver they initiate.*

But, once again, Wall Street would be advised not to rejoice. Volcker, after all, is the father of the so-called Volcker Rule, the financial reform provision that would prevent banks from making proprietary trades. Those are the bets banks place for their own account, netting them billions of dollars each year by some estimates. As with the Lincoln’s 106, the industry has lobbied furiously against the Volcker Rule. And while it has made little progress to date, many believed there was a chance to limit the damage by defining a proprietary trade as narrowly as possible.

Alas, by further elevating Volcker as the arbiter of all that is good and just in financial reform, this latest development may have all but closed that window. In fact, Volcker suggests as much in his letter, noting that the reason he feels comfortable opposing the Lincoln provision is that the Volcker Rule already prohibits the most noxious form of derivatives trades. He goes on to praise the specific proprietary trading language proposed by Senators Carl Levin and Jeff Merkley—language that limits regulators’ discretion in applying the rule—which could effectively etch it in stone. It’s like the old saying goes: Live by the pronouncements of an 82-year-old financial deity, die by the pronouncements of an 82-year-old financial deity.

Noam Scheiber is a senior editor of The New Republic.

*This sentence was added after the original publication to reflect ongoing developments.