Commentary's Jennifer Rubin introduces a blog post with the comment, "In case you had any doubt how indebted Obama is to Big Labor." I read on, eager to see what outrageous favor Obama handed out to the great unions that bestride the economy like a colossus. Here's the story:

The National Mediation Board issued its final rule Monday that changed how workers could unionize at companies covered by the Railway Labor Act. Originally, a majority of workers at a company covered by the law had to vote for a union while those not voting were counted as “no” votes.

Under the new rule made final on Monday, if a majority of workers who cast votes said they wanted to form a union, the company would be unionized. Workers who fail to vote will not count for either side.

Wow, that's pretty indebted! So indebted that Obama changed the rule so that airline and railway workers now decide whether to unionize by majority rules, rather than having all non-votes count as a conscious endorsement of the status quo. If he's willing to do that, there's obviously no limit to how far he'll go to advance the Big Labor agenda.

The Wall Street Journal editorial page has been complaining about this rule change since last fall: