For Ellsberg, it was the unfiltered realities on the ground in Vietnam—and his understanding of how standard military reporting completely distorted what was really going on. For Eisman, it is many years of thinking deeply about relatively poor people and how they get ripped off by the financial system. As he explains: “I now realized there was an entire industry, called consumer finance, that basically existed to rip people off.” And then Eisman meets the people, face-to-face, on the other side of the market—and the penny (or billion dollar sign) finally drops. Sure, they are smart, but they have no incentive to be careful. The “long side” is paid to keep the doomsday machine cooking, to run crappy mortgages through the system.

Eisman makes even more money as a result. It is a great victory: the underdog prevails, and everyone who is truly sensible (not just smart) becomes really rich. Except that this is not really the whole story. The system—no fault of Eisman: in fact he warned people, sort of—built up so much debt and in such a complicated fashion that when the bust came, it was not like anything we have seen, at least since 1929.

As Lewis acknowledges in his prologue, this is actually the end of a story that he started many years ago with Liar’s Poker, a brilliant description of the corporate culture in Salomon Brothers, the great bond trading house of the 1980s. What seemed extreme to Lewis (and his readers) at Salomon became totally mainstream on Wall Street during the next two decades. The rules were swept aside—typically at the behest of people who were making monstrous amounts of money trading bonds—and the movement of smart types into finance became a flood. This (mis)allocation of talent flows out of Liar’s Poker, into Patterson’s story, and then back into The Big Short.

The problem is not just that “efficient markets” turn out to be an oxymoron. It is also that “for profit” companies are not necessarily better run than—say—the Pentagon during the 1960s. People in the private sector are trying to advance their own careers, and their fame, just like McNamara’s generals. We are almost all gaming the system, in some sense—it’s just that some of us have acquired a much greater ability to damage other people along the way.

And quantitative finance involves great complexity—in the form of both subtle mathematics and vast quantities of digital data. The idea is simple: to find value where others do not detect it, by squeezing out returns while not taking on extra risks. But it is awfully easy just to load up on risk, take the cash returns today, and let someone else worry about the consequences tomorrow.

To the trader on the ground, the details of this risk-return combination are clear—but to his or her supervisor, everything can readily be made opaque. Even the brightest CEO may have no clue and if that CEO decides to relax controls in the name of competitive pressure, well, you know what happens next.

Lewis is a sharp and lively writer and Patterson has the broader history and the math in riveting detail, but perhaps the person who completely nailed our current predicament is Calvin Trillin—who recently related in the New York Times a conversation he purportedly had with an experienced Wall Street type in a bar. “The financial system nearly collapsed,” [the Wall Street man] said, “because smart guys had started working on Wall Street.”

“But weren’t there smart guys on Wall Street in the first place?” I asked.

“Did you ever hear the word ‘derivatives’?” he said. “Do you think our guys [the lower third of a college class, who—Trillin argues—were the typical people who went to Wall Street a quarter of a century ago] could have invented, say, credit default swaps? Give me a break! They couldn’t have done the math.”

“When the smart guys started this business of securitizing things that didn’t even exist in the first place, who was running the firms they worked for? Our guys! The lower third of the class! Guys who didn’t have the foggiest notion of what a credit default swap was. All our guys knew was that they were getting disgustingly rich, and they had gotten to like that. All of that easy money had eaten away at their sense of enoughness.”

Trillin reflects: “I found myself contemplating the sort of havoc a horde of smart guys could wreak in other industries. I saw those industries falling one by one, done in by superior intelligence. ‘I think I need a drink,’ I said.”

You will never see the likes of finance in any other industry; Patterson and Lewis make this quite clear. Modern quantitative finance presents unique opportunities for smart people to run amok. But we have not fixed our financial system, or reined in the havoc that it can wreak. And there remain countless innovative ways for genius—stimulated by greed and groupthink and an open unregulated field—to lead us seriously astray and into more great danger.

