A dazzling essay by Fouad Ajami in yesterday’s Wall Street Journal made the point, apropos Faisal Shahzad, that the bestowal of citizenship “gave him the precious gift of an American passport but made no demands on him.” It also allowed him to travel 13 times to Pakistan and back over the last seven years—just one exemplar of the hundreds of thousands (more likely millions) of youngish men who have both domicile and liberties in the West but burn with fire for the perilous fevers of the Old Country. This was not generally as it was when your people came to America.

This piece by Ajami is titled “Islam’s Nowhere Men,” and nowhere is exactly where they are. Not simply in the geographical sense. But in the psychological sense, as well. There is, I suppose, no precise prototype of them. Still, the last two failed miscreants—the would-be Christmas bomber of Northwest Flight 253 and the mass killer-presumptive of Times Square—were both children of rank and wealth. Poor boys! Unlike the aristocratic narodniki of 19th century Russia, their aims are not to relieve the economically distressed—murderous Islamic jihad is in that sense hardly a social movement at all—but to bring all human beings to the sublime truths of Allah.

Which, to be sure, for Shahzad included the seediest of existences. As it was for the 19 spectacularly successful butchers of 9/11, a few of whom went to school in America, like the dim-witted Pakistani immigrant who was given a student visa with the idea that he would make a contribution somewhere.

Like Shahzad almost certainly, the young male immigrants and, for that matter, many sons of immigrants from the Muslim orbit are not born with their rancor for America (and the West) but grow into it. Ajami argues that this is actually a new phenomenon.