Good nugget from Michiko Kakutani's review of Jonathan Alter's new Obama book:

Around Thanksgiving, when frustrations were piling up, Mr. Alter reports, the president said to an old friend, “Who would really want this job for more than one term?” Then added: “But I have to run now, otherwise it’ll mean letting someone like Mitt Romney step in and get credit for the good stuff that happens after we’ve been through all this crap."

Why does everybody hate Mitt Romney?