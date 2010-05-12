We all know about the revolving door. And we know how comfy relations can become between brothers under the skin. It has been going on for decades. It’s one of the reasons for the BP catastrophe, perhaps the main reason.

You may be surprised at how savagely a column in the Wall Street Journal makes this point. It’s an article on today’s “Opinion” page by Thomas Frank. And take a further look at the news article in Friday’s WSJ which “catalogued the various ways in which the bureau [the Department of the Interior’s Minerals Management Service] had deferred to oil drillers in safety matters, following a philosophy ... called ‘industry self-regulation.’”

It’s a scandal.