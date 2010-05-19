Even by the macabre standards of the twentieth century, Estonia had a rough lot. Between 1918 and 1920, with some assistance from the British, White Russians, and neighboring powers, it fought a bloody but victorious war for independence against Soviet Russia. The Republic of Estonia's period of sovereignty was brief, however, as it was occupied by the Soviets at the start of World War II, only to be later invaded by the Third Reich, and finally occupied again by the Soviet Union in 1944. Like nearby Finland, Estonia found itself besieged by multiple forces, but unlike the Finns, who fended off Stalin's armies at a terrible cost , Estonia would become a Soviet republic, occupied until the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991. Its Soviet life was particularly brutal, with tens of thousands of people—in a country whose population in 1945, down 25 percent from six years prior, was only 865,000—sent to the gulags.

This is the sort of history that does not mesh well with popular American narratives of World War II, according to which the Axis powers were our enemy and the Soviet Union our reluctant ally. Instead, Estonians fought on both sides in the war. A few thousand Estonians managed to join up with British and Finnish military units. Members of the Omakaitse and Forest Brothers organizations fiercely resisted the Soviet incursion, finding refuge in the country's woodlands, with the latter waging guerilla warfare throughout the Baltic well past 1945. At the same time, some Estonians aligned themselves with the Germans because they saw the Wehrmacht as a bulwark against a return of Russian occupation; and still others were conscripted into German units. Some of these anti-Soviet fighters were the first to be sent to the gulags following the end of the war.

This complicated record of rebellion and collaboration is the main concern of Sofi Oksanen's novel. Purge is her first book to be translated into English. Oksanen, a young Finnish-Estonian writer who works in Finnish (the two languages are closely related, and she speaks both), has now seen the book published in twenty-five languages, and for good reason: this novel is a bravura work, deeply engaged with the knotted history described above, sparing but potent in its use of irony, and containing an empathic treatment of all the miserable choices Estonians faced during their periods of oppression.

Following a brief diary entry dated May 1949—headed with the call-to-arms "Free Estonia!"—Purge opens on Aliide Truu, an Estonian woman in her late sixties, living in the rural community of Läänemaa in 1992. She appears to be a humble person, a self-reliant skeptic fearful that her country, in its lurch toward independence and with everything for sale, is crumbling. Young people are leaving her community, seeking opportunities in Tallinn, the capital, or, like her daughter, jetting off to nearby Finland, long an allure for Estonians fleeing the Soviet Union. Those who remain seem to avoid Aliide. Boys from nearby homes harass her, pelting her house with rocks.