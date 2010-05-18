In the 1960s a radical magazine called Ramparts disclosed CIA funding of the National Student Association and other organizations. Later that decade, Daniel Ellsberg leaked a series of war secrets to the press, culminating in the 1971 publication of the Pentagon Papers. In 1974, Seymour Hersh splashed onto the broadsheets revelations of CIA surveillance of antiwar protestors and other dissidents in the United States. Former CIA agents joined the carnival, publishing books that exposed CIA operations and even the names of agents, one of whom was subsequently murdered by a Greek terrorist group. In 1979, a radical magazine called The Progressive attempted to publish instructions for constructing a hydrogen bomb.

No one was prosecuted. In only a few instances was the government able to obtain injunctions or other remedies against leakers and journalists, and to extremely limited effect. The first successful prosecution of a leaker did not take place until 1985, when Samuel Loring Morison, a U.S. naval intelligence analyst, was convicted of disclosing secrets to Jane’s Fighting Ships, in the hope of obtaining a job. In 2006, a defense department employee would be convicted of turning over secrets to AIPAC. Such was the effort to plug holes in a dike long ago swept away by an ocean of leaks. And although a few journalists have gone to jail for refusing to disclose sources, no journalist or media outlet has ever been prosecuted for disclosing government secrets.

Schoenfeld is too scrupulous an intellectual to be a successful polemicist. His nuanced historical account constantly undercuts his argument that the government should prosecute journalists who publish leaks. The fact is that, even with the benefit of hindsight, and the opening of archives, it turns out to be difficult to show that intelligence breaches caused much harm.

As Schoenfeld recounts, historians disagree about the effects of the publication of Yardley’s book. It caused diplomatic embarrassment, but of a ritualistic kind: what government thinks that it is not being spied on by other governments? It alerted foreign intelligence services that the United States had cracked their codes, but intelligence services constantly update their codes, precisely because they know that foreign intelligence services are likely to crack existing codes.

May’s and McCormick’s disclosures were certainly outrageous, but Japanese archives offer no evidence that Japan paid attention to them. (In the case of May, it is hard to blame the press for reporting a news conference of a Congressman.) The Pentagon Papers contained out-of-date information that was mostly in the public domain. The Progressive also had merely brought together publicly available information—how much could this have helped a foreign power intent on manufacturing a hydrogen bomb? In yet another instance, the Washington Post learned of an operation to tap an underwater Soviet communications cable; the CIA threatened to prosecute the Post if it revealed the secret; then it turned out that the Soviets had already discovered and removed the tap. It is plausible that many of the disclosures compromised intelligence operations and aided enemies, but aside from the death of a single agent, concrete examples are hard to come by.

Meanwhile, the government in many of these cases acted little better than the leakers. High-level government officials would insist on the apocalyptic consequences of a revelation, only to be caught short by some absurd fact—for example, that the key diagrams in the hydrogen bomb article had been reproduced from an article in the Encyclopedia Americana written by Edward Teller. The CIA would claim that leaks dissuade allies from sharing secrets with it, while leaking with abandon when doing so served its purposes. Schoenfeld accuses government agents of anti-Semitism in the AIPAC case, in the process undercutting his argument that prosecutions should be encouraged.

Finally, the press has in fact showed a measure of restraint. Here again Schoenfeld’s scrupulous reporting weakens his own argument. Prior to the 1960s, the press engaged in voluntary self-censorship (famously not reporting the impending Bay of Pigs invasion), and indeed collaborated with the CIA. All of this changed in the 1960s, when the press learned not to trust the government, which, after all, repeatedly lied to it. For all the irresponsible and even ridiculous rhetoric of journalists (mockingly quoted by Schoenfeld), even today the press will not disclose certain secrets.

What is different today is that journalists no longer accept government assurances that a particular disclosure will cause some vague, long-term injury to national security. Instead they demand hard proof that disclosure will immediately cost lives or cause other significant harms. This self-restraint does not reflect superior righteousness, it reflects market forces: the decline of the press’s trust in government tracks the time trend of public opinion, which nonetheless is still capable of outrage if the press goes too far. The loss of subscribers and advertisers is far more terrifying than the majesty of the law.

This is surely why Keller at the Times heldthe NSA surveillance story for more than a year. Risen and Lichtblau uncovered the program in the summer of 2004. The White House persuaded Keller to withhold the story, and the Times stayed its hand until December 2005. What caused the Times finally to print it? Schoenfeld eviscerates Keller’s lame excuses, arguing that he finally published the story only because Risen was going to put it in a book, and that Keller did not want his paper to be scooped by its own reporter. But Schoenfeld also omits a critical fact. In April 2005, the CIA confirmed that no weapons of mass destruction were in Iraq. The Bush administration had either lied about its motives for going to war or badly mishandled its public justification. In either event, its credibility was shot. Keller must have realized that if the Times withheld stories on the Bush administration’s say-so, then the Times’s reputation would collapse along with that of the Bush administration if and when those secrets finally came out.

This helps to explain why the Bush administration did not try to prosecute the Times, and, indeed, why prosecutions of journalists for publishing secrets have never taken place. The reason has nothing to do with the First Amendment, which, as Schoenfeld notes, does not bar prosecutions of journalists for disclosing secrets. Rather, the government has strong pragmatic and political reasons not to try journalists. The pragmatic reason is the graymail threat: if prosecution occurs, journalists can disclose whatever information they have held back, and their lawyers can demand the disclosure of further secrets so that an adequate defense can be mounted. In addition, the government fears that the fact of prosecution discloses vital information to enemies—namely, that the disclosure is significant rather than trivial, authentic information rather than a spurious plant, and hence worthy of prosecutorial resources.

But even more important is the political cost of prosecution. When governments prosecute journalists, the public assumes that the government wants to silence critics. The press enjoys an important advantage over the government. The press can tell the public: “here is everything we know.” And the government can only respond: “trust us.” The government cannot tell you why the press acted badly—why journalists should go tojail—without disclosing more secrets. Who are you going to believe?

Secrets disable as well as empower. Those who keep secrets must take extraordinary steps to retain trust. It is in this sense that the journalists’ false but unshakeable belief that the First Amendment allows them to publish anything they want, as self-serving as it is, expresses a sociological truth that Schoenfeld and many constitutional lawyers do not understand. Statutes and constitutional precedent permit the government to prosecute journalists for publishing secrets, but politics and prudence ensure that it never does.

