Conservatives have been claiming that a new report by the Congressional Budget Office shows that the Affordable Care Act will cost $115 billion more than estimated, because of discretionary budget costs. (That refers to money Congress appropriates every year to run agencies, as opposed to checks the government writes for benefits.)

Megan McArdle leaps all over this:

The progressive response on this, as I understand it, is threefold:

1. We don't have to fund this stuff

2. Maybe we'll cut something else to fund this stuff

3. C'mon, who cares?

Predictably, I find none of these convincing.

That "as I understand it" turns out to be a key qualifier, because McArdle does not understand the progressive response at all. The progressive response, courtesy of Ezra Klein, is that this figure does not represent new costs of the Affordable Care Act at all: