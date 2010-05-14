Waverley Avenue in Watertown is about half a mile from my house in Cambridge. Two Pakistani men were arrested yesterday in their apartment down the road. It was big enough news to persuade the Boston Globe to run two above-the-fold articles under the headline “2 held in local antiterror raids.” A third man was nabbed in Connecticut. Yet another was imprisoned in Pakistan. And good luck to him.

So it turns out that, despite Janet Napolitano’s instinct to pass out Valium after every shock to public peace, the failed Times Square car bombing was no “one-off” at all. Is pacifying the citizenry part of her job description as secretary of homeland security? But soporifics won’t do in these circumstances. Islamic terror is no joke—and no passing phenomenon, either. Maybe the lady should be retired. Hers is not work for Polyannas.

Still, what strikes me as very odd is that what should have been a relatively simple task (and an inexpensive one, too) seems to have embroiled so many nitwits. It should at least be a bit consoling that the terrorists in the U.S. seem to be less gifted at mass killing than the Taliban in Pakistan or Al Qaeda in Yemen.

Aftab Khan, one of the men arrested in Watertown yesterday, had been here on a visa (what sort, I don’t know). But, by now, it had expired. What virtues did the visa officer at the American Embassy in Pakistan see in Khan? Or in the thousands of other at-best shiftless people whom he ushered into the United States? Do we really need more immigrants who are gas station attendants or taxi drivers?