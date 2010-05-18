You may remember that during the president’s first trip abroad he spent two days in Turkey. A little much, I thought. After all, a presidential visit is something of a gift to the host country’s government. And why did Ankara deserve such a gift? Well, it didn’t.

First of all, in 2003, it had barred American troop movement through Iraq from the north. I don’t know exactly how many U.S. deaths accrued because of this ban. But sober estimates tell us that as many as 500 soldiers may have been killed because of the restriction. Since then, the Erdogan regime has been pushing an Islamist agenda at home and an Islamist agenda in foreign policy.

In any case, it was during Obama’s April 2009 visit that he launched his flamboyant (but doomed) seduction of the Muslim orbit, putting an end to his desperate distancing from anything having to do with Arabs or Islam. He has not been rewarded for any of his initiatives—some corny, some embarrassing, some deeply false—by any of the Qur’anic states.

It was clear that Turkey would be one of the several obstacles in the Security Council to sanctions against Iran’s nuclear adventures. Along with Russia, China, and Brazil, all of which the president has also wooed with extravagant but futile gestures. Alas.