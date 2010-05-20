To say there is extravagance on the French Rivera is to state the obvious. A blitzkrieg of Audi A8s, BMW 750s, and Mercedes S-classes roamed like dutiful ants along the tightest alleys. One could be forgiven for thinking the rest of the Continent was out of black luxury sedans. And although the sheer amount of Vuitton handbags made me wish for a credit crunch comeback, at least those oversized, flashy sunglasses in vogue at the peak of the bubble have gone the way of subprime mortgages. Street artist or hedge fund manager, retro-chic Ray-Bans are the way to go. Small victories.

Hungry for art, better stick with the artists—or so I thought. Well after midnight and on a top talent agency’s yacht, a Belgian actress with piercing blue eyes explained there are only two “types” at modern Cannes: actors and financiers. (Journalists apparently don’t quite make it.) After a couple of drinks, she added that the types make for unstable bedfellows. Rather than ying-and-yang complementarity, their entanglement is like a duel, and one side is clearly winning. “You have to choose,” she concluded.

She has a point. The summit of independent film-making had opened earlier that evening with Ridley Scott’s $237 million Robin Hood, basically a remake of his own Gladiator featuring the same lead, Russell Crowe, and released by the same studio, Universal. The tagline says it all: “The untold story of how the man became the legend.” (Gladiator’s was far subtler: “What we do in life echoes in eternity.”) Furthermore, the President of the Jury is Tim Burton, who hasn’t directed a salient film since the Iraq War started (Big Fish) and whose last feature was Disney’s Alice in Wonderland—allegedly best enjoyed through the value-added looking glass of 3D spectacles. Hopes were not to be placed in coming attractions either. On yet another yacht, an actress with the ability of bringing any conversation topic back to herself within ten seconds (I tested this in the most scientific way one could) described a green-lit project that involves her playing a Russian porn star who also happens to be a terrorist. If only zombies were involved. Such interactions reminded me of Milan Kundera’s verdict about life being “a struggle for the conquest of one's ear.”

But while the streets were always packed around the red carpet, and each independent screening I attended had open seats, not all was lost.

My father used to tell me that in the misery of post-war Italy, film was the finest antidote—it taught him everything from the secrets of statecraft to how to court a woman. I followed his advice into the premiere of a restored cut of Visconti’s masterpiece, The Leopard, ironically bankrolled by none other than Gucci. Courtesy of the fashion house, we can all witness a more vivid Burt Lancaster deliver a perfect line that best synthesizes Cannes itself: “If we want things to stay the same, everything must change.” Perhaps there is a way to bridge the gap. For, at that unique moment when lights dim and anything is possible, it becomes clear that film remains the art—and business—of illusion.