2) A Glaring Defect. My wife’s idea was to use the iPad for very casual reading, or for glances at the Epicurious site while basting a squab. My idea was to read blogs, newspapers, magazine pieces, and books on it, as well as check my email and Cubs’ scores. And that brings me to the next problem with the iPad: the glare from the screen. When I look at an ordinary computer screen and try to read something on it for longer ten or 15 minutes, the images begin to blur, and even go double. I have trifocals designed for reading computers. With the iPad’s screen, the problem is worse because it seems even more inclined than your average LCD screen to pick up glare. And glare, as any eye doctor or specialist on office ergonomics will tell you, is a factor in eyestrain, particularly in people over 40.

What’s interesting is that I don’t have this problem with my Kindle, which I have used for two years, and which uses a special technology designed to produce an image similar to that of print on a book page. A reviewer from a computer magazine got some readers to try out the Kindle and the iPad and found the same results: the Kindle was much easier on the eyes. I don’t think it’s just the lack of glare. It’s also the strong black and white figure-ground presentation, which is even more pronounced, I suspect, on the first Kindle, which I own, than on the Kindle II, which tried for rudimentary graphics by including more shades of gray.

Again—at first glance, the iPad’s presentation of text is wildly superior to that of the Kindle display. It’s in color, the magazines and newspapers are beautiful to look at on the screen, and the more powerful processor makes pages pop up instantly. Apple has also devised an ingenious way to turn the pages of e-books that makes it very much like turning the page of an actual book. And as you are reading a book, you know what page you are on, and how far you are from the end of a chapter—something you don’t know when you are reading a book on a Kindle. But after the beauty and novelty of the presentation wears off, what you are left with is a screen that—at least for people over 40—is more difficult to read than the Kindle’s. That’s a big deal, and is enough to discourage someone like me who likes to read long articles and books from getting one.

3) The Missing Titles. I originally got a Kindle because I thought that when I travelled, I wouldn’t have to bring along five or ten books that I was using to write an article. I was disappointed to discover that Kindle’s selection was pretty much confined to the current and the famous. You couldn’t get, for instance, John Maynard Keynes’s Essays in Persuasion or Avi Shlaim’s The Iron Wall on a Kindle. But there is no comparison between Amazon’s selection and what Apple is currently offering iPad readers—Amazon wins in a landslide.

Apple’s tastes run almost exclusively to best-sellers, and even among them there are some odd omissions like Michael Lewis’s The Big Short. There are no listings, for instance, for Ludwig Wittgenstein, Martin Heidegger, Wallace Stevens, Irving Kristol, Reinhold Niebuhr, and Walter Lippmann. By contrast, the Kindle offers 49 listings for Heidegger, including Being and Time; 80 listings for Wittgenstein, including several versions of the Tractatus Logico-Philosophicus; one book by Irving Kristol and an anthology that includes his writings; three books about Wallace Stevens; one collection of Niebuhr’s writing and a work about him; and 19 books for Walter Lippmann, including six books by him.