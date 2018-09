If you ever enter the comment thread on this blog (see, for instance, here) you'll notice that one of the most devoted commenters is a knee-jerk repeater of Republican talking points who posts under the handle "Mr. Rationale." I'm guessing he mis-spelled "rational," but it's a hilariously apt nom de plume.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this post is meant to imply that I regard Mr. Rationale, or any other commenter, with anything less than undying affection and gratitude.