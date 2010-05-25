In one story, ideal for children, Rabbi Harvey goes to Denver to order a new suit of clothes from his tailor. Dropping the finished garment off in his hotel, he feels hungry, notices a party in the lobby and introduces himself. But the waiters, the governor, and the guests all give him the brush off. Rabbi Harvey returns to his room and changes into his new suit. He comes back to the party, and now everyone greets him with civility and deference. He is invited to sit at the governor’s table. Instead, he undresses. Draping his new jacket and trousers over his chair, he addresses them directly and tells them to eat and drink. “When it was just me,” Rabbi Harvey says, standing there in his underwear and talking to the pieces of his new suit, “I was not welcome. So you must be the one they wish to join them.” For children growing up in an environment drenched in advertising and brand names, the lesson will strike home. And children do, of course, delightedly personify inanimate objects.

A recurring feature of the series is “Stump the Rabbi,” an annual occasion during the town fair when Rabbi Harvey sits behind a little table outdoors and submits to questions. This graphic format showcases one jewel of sparkling wisdom after another, and the nuggets fly by quickly so that children benefit from re-reading them. A woman asks Rabbi Harvey about a new rabbi in town who says he can perform miracles. Is he, she wonders, a fake? Rabbi Harvey asks her whether this person claims he can stop her from thinking bad thoughts. When she says yes, Rabbi Harvey proclaims him instantly fraudulent. What matters brilliantly here is just how the ancient judgment accords with what we know about child development, for children come only gradually to understand that each person’s mental life is private and that wishes are separable from acts.

Exactly along the same lines, a child I know relishes especially Rabbi Harvey’s answer to a petitioner who relates a dream in which he finds himself in a sinking ship with his brother and sister and can save only one person besides himself. What, he asks in consternation, should he do? “Wake up,” replies Rabbi Harvey laconically, without skipping a beat.

Word play, a staple of rabbinic argument and of Jewish humor, occurs throughout the series. Children learn to catch the ambiguity of language and to discover its amazing powers. Nathan the candle maker goes off to serve as a teacher in far away Utah and needs to send his term pay home to Colorado. A traveling salesman refuses to help, but Nathan writes him a note stating that if the fellow takes the small bag of silver dollars all the way to Nathan’s wife in Elk Ridge, he can give her as much as he wants. Greedily, the merchant now agrees, and when he reaches Elk Spring, he gives Ruth, the wife, just one coin and keeps the rest for himself. Terribly upset, Ruth consults Rabbi Harvey, who asks the salesman to see Nathan’s note. After staring at it and thinking it over (Rabbi Harvey always takes time to think), he declares to Ruth that her husband is a very clever man. Turning to the salesman, Rabbi Harvey now asks this curmudgeon how much of the money he wants. When he replies: “Ninety-nine dollars,” Rabbi Harvey directs him to hand over exactly that sum to Nathan’s wife.

More than any other aspect of the series, its moving and sometimes hilarious portrayals of empathy constitute Sheinkin’s greatest gift. A little boy named Asher thinks that he is a chicken, lives under the kitchen table, and refuses to go to school. Unable to cope, his parents finally turn him out of the house. When Rabbi Harvey sees the naked child eating kernels of corn from the ground, he offers to help. He asks the parents to bring the boy back indoors, and then he himself strips naked and climbs down under the table with Asher. They cluck at one another for a while and little by little begin to talk. Eventually, one garment after another is donned by both of them as Rabbi Harvey reveals to the boy that freedom of choice can extend beyond rebellion to encompass an ever-wider range of options and behaviors.