We could see Foxman’s insistence that this minimizes the memory of the Holocaust itself as fighting a rising tide. Words’ meanings bleach, morph, or in this case, narrow regardless of our personal memories, priorities, or sentiments. The Holocaust must be remembered as it was in all of its horror. However, to resist the usage of the word we use to refer to it as a metaphor for that which ails a group of people is as futile as resisting the use of racism to refer to something that rankles a black person reading the paper (or the N-word as a term of affection).

An example of the confusion that can result from resisting semantic narrowing is Stanley Fish’s rather peculiar argument against something else out of Arizona of late, House Bill 2281 banning ethnic studies departments that promote race consciousness, espousing that people treat one another as individuals. Fish, whose ability to rise above conventionalized notions of truth is something I usually admire, somehow falls into this notion about the bill’s crafters:

The declaration tendentiously, and without support either of argument or evidence, affirms a relationship between critically questioning the ideology of individual rights — and make no mistake, it is an ideology — and the production of racism and hatred.



This would be a great surprise to those communitarian theorists like Robert Bellah, Michael Sandel and Robert Putnam, generally as American as apple pie, who contend that an excessive focus on the individual results in an unhealthy atomization and tends to loosen and even undo the ties that bind society together.

Fish thus accuses the opponents of ethnic studies in Arizona as having an individualist “ideology” of their own that they are imposing upon those they designate as ideologues in promoting racial divisiveness and agitational politics.

But wait a minute – since when do ethnic studies departments have a problem with the Enlightenment? The influence of views like Bellah’s and Sandel’s on the Black Power perspective is minimal. Last time I checked, the basic argument from the left in such departments is that the nature of oppression is such that people of color cannot exercise the individual rights that the nation is founded upon. They lack “agency,” as one is to put it

Now, I have my problems with whole departments devoted primarily to that proposition rather than presenting them as one of many ways of looking at the world.

However, Fish’s mischaracterization of this kind of politics as anti-individualist, as if based on some kind of tribalist vision openly discouraging individual voices as if black intellectuals are wishing Detroit were run like a village in Yemen, neglects that black resistance to the Western canon’s focus on liberty and individualism is based on one part of what those terms refer to: the feasibility of access to it within a context of unequal distribution of resources.

Thus in the name of defending ethnic studies -- which one can – Fish turns a blind eye to the reality of language evolution, mischaracterizing such departments’ mission and making them look almost bizarrely unsophisticated.

I know there were black figures connected to earlier renditions of such departments back in the day going around talking about how black Americans needed to “go back” to the “communal” ethos of the African village. But they had dashikis and big Afros and are retiring now. Surely Fish doesn’t think this is still a going concern.

Which brings us back to Richard Blumenthal. In using the word misspeak, he is taking advantage of a semantic narrowing involved in the prefix mis-. In the pure sense, mis- implies having done something incorrect: misdeed, misbehave. However, more often than not, mis- carries an implication, absent in more pristine cases of outright evil like misdeed and misbehave, that one intended to do the right thing.

To misspell is generally to have intended to spell correctly; the same analysis applies to mistrial, mislay, miscalculate, and so on. My use of mischaracterize in reference to Fish could be seen as an intermediate case, in that I wonder whether it was an accident or not.

Thus Blumenthal, in saying that he has “misspoken,” is technically simply acknowledging that he said things that he should not have. He thus slaps himself on the wrist. But in such a fey way – because misspeak also implies that he intended to say the right thing. The mis- prefix carries an implication of one part of doing something incorrectly – intention not to have, which is hardly always the case.

That is, we are to suppose that he meant to indicate that he never went to Vietnam, but somehow what came out could have been interpreted otherwise – an apologia that has no logical application when he has repeatedly recounted how it felt to come home to the opprobrium vented on soldiers such as, well, himself.

We might allow that words (and prefixes, which are basically words that stick to other ones) will narrow semantically. It will mean some compromises: if a racist is someone who makes a tacky joke, then we have to get over people using Holocaust to refer to things less genocidal than sad.