Angry Peter tends to cast the power of whatever evil he is fighting in maximalist terms. I suggested that the political situation in Israel is not as dire as Peter makes it out to be. He replies by accusing me of “rationalization.” I suppose, in the same way, in 2004 I was rationalizing the dire threat posed by Michael Moore and Move On. I’m not drawing a moral equivalence. My point is that it’s possible to disagree with Peter about the objective political strength of whichever group has him bug-eyed with alarm without being guilty of explaining away its sins. Alarmism is difficult to argue against, because it places you in the position of minimizing the evil of evil things when you're really arguing against probabilities. I'm exactly as opposed to forcible transfer of the Palestinians as Peter is, but far less fearful that it will actually happen.

He also cuts intellectual corners in ways that the non-angry Peter never would. For instance: Peter asserts, his "basic point, which is that Human Rights Watch is no tougher on the Israeli government than are a host of Israeli human rights organizations." Not true. HRW celebrated the Goldstone Report, but as the New York Times reported in January:

[V]irtually no one in Israel, including the leaders of Breaking the Silence and the human rights group B’Tselem, thinks that the Goldstone accusation of an assault on civilians is correct. “I do not accept the Goldstone conclusion of a systematic attack on civilian infrastructure,” said Yael Stein, research director of B’Tselem

Likewise, Peter described Netanyahu’s 1993 rejection of Palestinian statehoood as his current view. I replied that Netanyahu had changed his view, and it’s fair to question his sincerity, but for the sake of accuracy he should have noted the change. Peter replies that Netanyahu isn’t sincere about his changed position – which is exactly what I said. Peter then notes, acidly, “So what exactly is Jon celebrating, except perhaps that we have an American president willing to spend political capital to pressure Israel? Too bad TNR thinks that is a bad idea.” First of all, I’m not “celebrating” anything, I’m pointing out a fact that Peter fudged for the sake of simplifying his polemic. And second, Peter neglects to point out that I think an American president pressuring Israel is a good idea.

Peter acknowledges that I condemn the same enemies Peter condemns. But he expresses his fury that I don’t focus all my attention on those enemies. It's true that I haven't fulminated on this subject with the passion Peter musters in his NYRB essay. On the other hand, before last week, neither did Peter.

Until recently I wrote very rarely about Israel. What changed things for me was the emergence of Walt and Mearsheimer's conspiratorial analysis "The Israel Lobby," which not only inspires a lot of opinions in me, but also strikes me as an important moment in American political discourse. I see the climate of debate on the American left changing in disconcerting ways. There is the creepy division of American Jews into good Jews and bad Jews, and resulting premise that American Jews who don’t take a sufficiently left-wing position on the Middle East should be presumed to be acting out of dual loyalty. There is the casual impugning of hawkish American Jews qua Jews, and the wild assumption that pro-Israel Jews coordinate secretly. This is an assault upon the liberal norms that have prevailed in this country for decades. I find myself shocked to see liberals failing to decry it and sometimes defending it out of what strikes me as ideological tribalism.

