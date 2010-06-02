Is salt so different from crack?

An Institute of Medicine (IOM) report on salt isn’t normally where you’d go to discover a muscular new approach to food regulation. But Fox News and the Salt Institute were not wrong to call last month’s report nanny statish. What it proposes is a revolution in the relationship between the government and the food we put on our plates. For one thing, the IOM report calls for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to clamp down on salt in the absence of much evidence that consumers want the agency to do so. Though the aim is to reeducate us so that we’ll realize that we do want such intervention, the main idea is for regulators to sidestep our desires and strike at the producers said to be salting us to death.

Do we really need the government to cut down on salt for us? The report paints a dark portrait of food-processing mills and satanic kitchens that certainly seems to justify drastic action. The authors start with the health consequences of salt overconsumption: high blood pressure; hypertension; 100,000 deaths per year; $18 billion in health care costs. Then, they give us the big picture. Competition is driving manufacturers to put ever more outrageous quantities of salt in their concoctions, for the saltier a soup or piece of cheese, the better it tastes and the smoother it feels, and the more likely it is to outsell other brands. Meanwhile, consumers are too easily hooked on saltiness to keep from poisoning themselves. Therefore, the report concludes, the FDA should enforce limits on salt, and, by tightening these limits over time, retrain our palates so that we don’t crave saltiness as much. (It seems that it takes about three months for taste receptors to adjust to a less salty diet.)

We’re so used to thinking of salt as, on the one hand, only vaguely bad for us—certainly not as bad as bisphenol A—and, on the other hand, so indispensable that it may come as a shock tohave it re-categorized as an addictive substance. Salt has been a force for good throughout human history. Ever since our diet shifted away from game, which is naturally salty, toward grain, fruit, and vegetables, which aren’t, we have needed to add salt to our diet or face low blood pressure. “The very name of salt breathes of health,” writes the food historian Waverly Root. “It comes from the Roman god of health, Salus, who gave to the English language such words as ‘salutary’ and ‘salute’ ... not to mention ‘salvation.’” Salt preserves the perishable and flavors the bland. The search for better ways to extract salt from the sea and the earth and distribute it has led to engineering marvels, public works, trade routes, and the invention of gastronomic staples to function as salt transport and delivery mechanisms, including salt cod and salami (whose name also comes from the word for salt).

What turned such a benevolent condiment into a toxin? Or, to use the language of food regulation, how did salt go from GRAS (“generally regarded as safe”) to potentially harmful additive? The answer is a cautionary tale about what happens to your food when you cede control of its preparation. The story begins with the most profound change to have occurred in Western society in the twentieth century, which is the entry of women into the workforce. The explosion of both the packaged-foods industry and the chain restaurant business can be traced to the advent of dual-career and single-parent households, both of which labor under severe time constraints. Around 30 years ago, pressed for time and more flush with cash, we became less willing to perform the unpaid labor of food preparation and more eager to have food made for us. Thirty years ago is also when researchers spotted an uptick in numbers of obese Americans, the first sign of what is now described as an obesity epidemic. It turns out that, when we buy meals rather than make them, we generally wolf down larger portions (which manufacturers and restaurateurs prefer to sell to us, because bigger quantities yield more revenue) of saltier, fattier foods (which manufacturers and restaurateurs also like to sell to us, because we’re more likely to eat them whether we’re hungry or not). When dinner consists of a Swanson’s Hungry-Man XXL carved turkey meal, for instance, we may not realize that it contains nearly twice the recommended daily amount of salt—5,410 milligrams of it.