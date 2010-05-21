Like Abdullah, most of those arrested in the Dearborn case were not born in Muslim countries. They were not even born to Muslim families. Most were African American converts to Islam. They were hardly alone: American-born converts to Islam, white and black, have been showing up on the radar of law enforcement officials and federal prosecutors as terrorism suspects for years. Probably the most famous is California native John Walker Lindh, who was arrested in Afghanistan shortly after September 11 and who had converted to Islam when he was in his late teens. Earnest James Ujaama, who was convicted for attempting to set up a terrorist training camp in Oregon, had converted in the 1990s, as had Randall Todd Royer, a member of a group that law enforcement calls the Virginia Jihad Network. Another American-born convert, a D.C. taxi driver named Mahmud Faruq Brent, was convicted of providing material support to the Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba. In Illinois, convert Derrick Shareef was arrested for plotting to use a hand grenade in a shopping mall. Russell Defreitas, a suspect in an alleged plot to blow up jet-fuel supply tanks at JFK Airport, was born in Guyana but had been living in the United States for roughly four decades. He, too, is a convert. So is Daniel Boyd, the alleged leader of agroup of Islamic radicals based in North Carolina; Colleen LaRose, a Pennsylvania resident charged with planning to murder a Swedish cartoonist; and James Cromitie, who has been accused of plotting to blow up a synagogue in the Bronx. Then there is Michael Finton, also known as Talib Islam, a strong-looking, red-haired 29-year-old who converted to Islam in prison and traveled to Saudi Arabia, according to the government. He was eventually arrested during a sting operation after allegedly parking a van that he thought was loaded with explosives at the Paul Findley Federal Building in Springfield, Illinois.

Of course, even as the ranks of jihadists have grown more varied, there are certain overarching continuities with the older, Al Qaeda-centric version of jihad. Many jihadists are still motivated by what they see as the unfair treatment of their Muslim brethren around the globe. “They smashing the Muslims all over the world,” Abdullah says in one of the FBI’s taped conversations. LaRose described herself as “desperate to do something somehow to help” her fellow Muslims. Brent said he was “pushed ... over the edge” by watching videos of Muslims suffering. Even for American converts, in other words, traditional Islamist concerns remain part of the picture.

At the same time, the motivations and ideas professed by jihadists have expanded in numerous directions. Ideological strains beyond Al Qaeda’s worldview seem to have influenced at least a handful. Lindh was apparently attracted to Islam by Malcolm X’s writings. Ujaama, in the course of defending himself, said, “My brother and I have listened to every revolutionist from Mao Tse Tung to Malcolm X.” Finton—who kept a copy of The Anarchist Cookbook, the radical Vietnam-era book that included bomb-making recipes—“said he had been pretty much anti-authority his whole life, and that even before Islam he had hated the American government,” according to a government complaint.

Some would-be jihadists seem to have attempted to assimilate other violent episodes from U.S. history into their thinking. Abdullah believed that both the 1993 World Trade Center attack and the Oklahoma City bombing were, in the words of a government complaint, “part of a plot to blame Muslims for violence.” And this is how Defreitas explained his alleged decision to pick JFK Airport as a target: “Anytime you hit Kennedy, it is the most hurtful thing to the United States. To hit John F. Kennedy, wow. They love John F. Kennedy like he’s the man. If you hit that, this whole country will be in mourning. It’s like you can kill the man twice.”

Then there are the curious cases of Ronald Allen Grecula and Gale Nettles, who both linked their violent plans to jihad even though there is no evidence that either man was ever a Muslim. Grecula, embittered at losing custody of his children, sought to sell explosives to Al Qaeda. Nettles, who had done a stint in prison for counterfeiting, plotted to blow up a Chicago courthouse, called himself “Ben Laden,” and asked to be introduced to someone associated with Hamas or Al Qaeda. Can these men be accurately described as jihadists? It is difficult to say. Still, it seems noteworthy that the concept of jihad held enough broad-based appeal for them to want to attach themselves to it.In the words of former FBI special agent Ali Soufan, “Many of the African Americans and other white Americans who join Al Qaeda have done so not because they specifically identify with Al Qaeda’s aims, but because they have their own grievances against the U.S. government and see in Al Qaeda an entity that appears to be successfully battling the U.S., and who they think can sponsor their battles.” Terrorism expert (and TNR contributing editor) Peter Bergen put it this way when he testified before Congress last year: “Decades ago the anger and disappointments of some of these men might have been funneled into revolutionary anti-American movements like the Weather Underground or Black Panthers. Today, military jihadism provides a similar outlet for the rage of young men.”