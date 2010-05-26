She converted officially in 1954. In the beginning of that year, she had begun to hear “voices”—not spoken ones, like Caroline’s, but written ones. She became convinced that a new T.S. Eliot play had messages for her, possibly in Greek, and that Eliot was the window cleaner at a friend’s house, trying to pry into their papers. The main problem seems to have been that she was taking Dexedrine as a weight-loss pill, although the stress of her high-wire London life, conducted on very little food, very little sleep, and very little cash, did not help. She was sent to convalesce at a Carmelite priory, where she began work on The Comforters. When it appeared to broad acclaim, her straitened days—and the brush with madness they produced—were over forever.

The high point of Spark’s early novels—for me, possibly the high point overall—is Memento Mori, from 1960, the story of a group of aging friends who are one by one stalked by different voices telephoning to say, “Remember you must die.” Spark’s characters have a sharp-edged opacity that can be read as psychologically flat—and sometimes it is: she is not much interested in motivation. But Jean Taylor, the eighty-two-year-old inhabitant of a public geriatrics ward who gives the novel its moral grounding, is a rounder, gentler creation than many of Spark’s other more brittle heroines. The whole novel takes place on the sinking ship of old age, with all the characters scrambling to get off their last weakening shouts and jabs before it is too late. The truly wise (they are mostly Catholics) compose themselves with morbid good humor: “For my part … I would be glad to be let die in peace,” says one character. “But the doctors would be horrified to hear me say it.” The foolish (mostly Protestants) rage against the inevitable. Spark’s slow, relentless narrative wheels eventually grind them all to dust, with great wit.

As she became a literary celebrity, Spark began talking about her “great book,” the semi-autobiographical work that would finally communicate something big about the world and answer the critics who complained that she was a miniaturist. “That is the theme I want to tackle one day in a novel—the half-Jew,” she told an interviewer in 1960. “So far I think of myself as having written only minor novels. Perhaps that would be a ‘big’ theme. So many half-Jews deny their Jewishness, and that shuts a door on something valuable, on the great spiritual stamina of the Jews.” In the summer of 1961 she made a pilgrimage to Israel, where she covered the Eichmann trial for the Observer and spent time on both sides of a divided Jerusalem. She began writing a novel based on the trip, The Mandelbaum Gate, which was to be her “magnus opium,” as she put it.

Instead, something intervened: The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie. Written before she left for Israel and published in 1961, the novel describes a war between two very different forms of Scottish Calvinism—the romantically fascistic and the punishing—played out across the bodies of preadolescent schoolgirls in the thrall of a remarkable teacher. Brodie is a taut, hilarious book, with subtleties that expand on rereading: the science teacher with enough dynamite to blow up the school, the fact that Miss Brodie’s ancestor was a gallows-designer who “died cheerfully on a gibbet of his own devising in seventeen-eighty-eight.” Waugh’s favorite section, the letter made up by Sandy and Jenny from Miss Brodie to her lover, the singing-master, is something I’d like to memorize so I could recite it to myself at the dentist: “If I am in a certain condition I shall place the infant in the care of a worthy shepherd and his wife, and we can discuss it calmly as platonic acquaintances. … Allow me, in conclusion, to congratulate you warmly on your sexual intercourse, as well as your singing.”

Like so many Spark novels, Brodie is about a conversion, as Sandy is transformed from a lumpen schoolgirl into a Catholic nun, first through her absorption of Jean Brodie’s fanatic energy and ultimately through her betrayal of it. Brodie, who “elected herself to grace” with “exotic suicidal enchantment”—because, of course, even the most twisted Calvinists know decisions like that are best left up to God—is a conduit for Sandy’s faith, even if she’s an absurdly bad educator; and in the end the book is far more charitable than it may appear on its spiky surface. Brodie was published in full in a special issue of The New Yorker, and its great success in America but relative failure in England put a final stamp on Spark’s alienation from her old London life. By 1962, she was living semi-permanently in New York City, a fully-fledged member of the American literati.

It may not be so surprising, then, that The Mandelbaum Gate, which finally came out in 1965, is such a disappointment. Spark herself apparently didn’t like the book, but she insisted on writing it. This not-very-thrilling thriller about a half-Jewish Catholic pilgrim in Arab-controlled East Jerusalem waiting for her lover to get an annulment so they can marry in the church, is soft and saggy, lacking in vividness—Spark’s Jerusalem never approaches the bloody precision of her Zimbabwe—and, astonishingly for her work, somewhat boring. The section on Eichmann has historical interest—“Minute by minute throughout the hours the prisoner discoursed on the massacre without mentioning the word, covering all aspects of every question addressed to him with the meticulous undiscriminating reflex of a computing machine”—but overall the book is without mystery or propulsion. The experience of writing Mandelbaum seems to have soured her on the whole Great Book enterprise, and for the most part, the rest of her output stayed within at least physically limited bounds.

Stannard’s biography at that point becomes a good deal less interesting, unless perhaps you are truly fascinated by quibbles over publishing contracts. Spark was a vicious negotiator and never let anyone take advantage of her. As time went on, she pushed away most of her less aristocratic friends and settled into a grouchy and diva-ish old age in Italy. The anecdotes of her tetchiness are amusing, although Stannard, to his credit, is gentle about them. She had a thing about pens, and would throw a pen away if someone else touched it. She blocked out her sponging mother and son to the extent that at one point the only way the former could write her was “c/o the New Yorker.” She acquired two racehorses. She went on tirades when journalist wrote things that she thought misrepresented her. (It is not surprising, reading these sections, that she apparently reneged on her original agreement to authorize Stannard’s biography, published after her death with her extensive corrections.)

Her writing over this period became closely focused on the clash between privacy and publicity in what is almost a several-decades’-long meditation on the meaning of celebrity in the modern world. Her novel The Public Image, which appeared in 1968, tells the story of an English actress whose “face had changed, as if by action of so many famous cameras, into a mould of her public figuration.” The Driver’s Seat, one of her eeriest novels, describes a woman on a quest to become anonymously infamous through self-obliteration. “The Dragon,” a story from the 1980s, describes the problematic relationship between a highly successful seamstress and the companion she hires to guard her from the world--clearly a twisted version of Spark's actual companion of 30 years, Penelope Jardine. Before her death in 2006 she even wrote one of the first online diaries for Slate.com. (“It is terrible to be me,” it begins.)

Stannard may hope to resurrect Spark’s literary reputation with this book and its unstinting praise for her creative talents. His sections of literary analysis are very well-argued and perceptive, but he is unable to criticize her weaker books without seeming to register spasms of guilt. He appears to regard his subject as an almost supernaturally brilliant woman (and he is not alone in this judgment). If Spark never wrote a Great Book, at least she was a Great Woman, or so Stannard seems to be suggesting. Still, no special case needs be made for The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, Memento Mori, The Driver’s Seat, The Bachelors, The Ballad of Peckham Rye, or several other novels she wrote. Their greatness is inherent in the reading.

Britt Peterson is deputy managing editor of Foreign Policy magazine.